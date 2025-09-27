Iconic 90s Hindi song is trending again after 28 years, know why

After Aryan’s twist, the song has become popular again, it gained over 7 million new YouTube views and is trending on Instagram and Spotify

The Bads of Bollywood
Bobby Deol and Bhanu Khan

Hyderabad: Aryan Khan’s first series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood, is now trending on Netflix. The show stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Bobby Deol, and Mona Singh. It has received good reviews for its story and performances. But what shocked everyone is the ending, which people cannot stop talking about.

The Shocking Climax

In the last episode, it is revealed that Aasman Khan is the illegitimate son of Neeta Singh, played by Mona Singh, and Ajay Talvar, played by Bobby Deol. Fans were surprised by this twist, but what really amazed them was Mona Singh suddenly appearing in Bobby Deol’s famous 1997 song Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela from Gupt.

Many people rushed to check the old video to see if Mona Singh was really part of the original song. The truth is, Aryan Khan used VFX to replace one of the dancers with Mona Singh, making it look natural and real.

Memory Khan Seminar

The Original Dancer

The dancer who was replaced is Bhanu Khan, a well-known background performer from the 1990s. In Gupt, she appeared as a glamorous bartender in a white dress, dancing with Bobby Deol. She also performed in hit songs like Tere Ishq Mein Naachenge (Raja Hindustani), Gutur Gutur (Dalaal), Ram Kasam Mera Bada Naam Ho Gaya (Gumrah), and Doodh Ban Jaaoongi Malai Ban Jaaoongi (Sarhad).

Nostalgia and Viral Fame

After Aryan’s twist, the song has become popular again. It gained over 7 million new YouTube views and is trending on Instagram and Spotify. Singer Udit Narayan said he is happy to see people enjoying the track again after so many years.

Aryan Khan surprised fans by bringing Mona Singh into a cult 90s song. At the same time, the finale reminded everyone of Bhanu Khan, the forgotten dancing queen of Bollywood.

