Iconic Ramzan Iftar cannons return to key locations across Dubai

Dubai police authorities announced key locations where Iftar cannons will be fired during the upcoming month of Ramzan on Monday, February 24.

The announcement was made during a conference held at Expo City Dubai where details about seven stationary cannon placement points throughout prominent locations were revealed. Additionally, a roaming cannon serving 17 locations across the emirate will join the stationary cannons situated in 17 prominent spots.

The conference was attended by several senior officials of the Emirates including Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, assistant commander-in-chief for operations at Dubai police, and other prominent figures such as Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Taresh Al Ameemi and Commander of the Ramadan Iftar Cannons.

Fixed cannon locations in Dubai

The officials detailed that the fixed cannons will be stationed at iconic locations such as Expo City Dubai, Damac Hills, Uptown Mirdif, Burj Khalifa, Wasl Properties, Hatta Fort Hotel, Salt Camp (Kite Beach) Al Khawaneej Majlis, ensuring the city hears the powerful 170-decibel cannon blast at sunset.

Roaming cannons

The mobile cannon also called roaming cannon will move to new locations every two days, allowing residents to experience Emirates Ramzan traditions. During the holy month, the mobile cannon will stop at 17 residential locations. During its journey which includes locations such as Al Satwa Grand Mosque, Al Marmoom, Zabeel Park, Al Khawaneej Majlis, Festival City, Wasl 1 Community, Madinat Jumeirah, Al Barsha Park, Al Habab, Nad Al Sheba 1 – Al Ghaf Walk, Ayton Mirdif and Margham.

Aslo, Luluwi, Nad Al Sheba Park, Burj Khalifa, and Jumeirah Kite Beach. Meanwhile, two vintage French cannons from the 1960s will be used for ceremonial shots.

The Iftar cannon, known as ‘madfa al iftar’, serves as a historical tradition, literally translating to the cannon for breaking fast. Before modern clocks and timekeeping technology, the loud cannon blast provided a practical method to signal fasting people when it was time to eat.