Ramzan 2025: Oman announces working hours for public, private sectors

Muscat: Oman has announced the official working hours for both public and private sector employees during the holy month of Ramzan 1446 AH/2025.
For the public sector, official working hours will be five continuous hours, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, according to a circular issued by the Ministry of Labour.
However, a flexible working system may be implemented, allowing employees to start between 7:00 am and 3:00 pm, provided they complete the required hours.
Remote work is also permitted for roles where it is feasible, although at least 50 percent of employees must be physically present at the workplace.
For the private sector, working hours for Muslim employees will be reduced to six hours per day, not exceeding 30 hours per week.
Ramzan is expected to begin on Saturday, March 1. However, the start date will be confirmed by the Oman’s moon-sighting committee.