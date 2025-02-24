Ramzan 2025: Oman announces working hours for public, private sectors

Muscat: Oman has announced the official working hours for both public and private sector employees during the holy month of Ramzan 1446 AH/2025.

For the public sector, official working hours will be five continuous hours, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, according to a circular issued by the Ministry of Labour.

Also Read Ramzan 2025: UAE announces working hours for private sector employees

However, a flexible working system may be implemented, allowing employees to start between 7:00 am and 3:00 pm, provided they complete the required hours.

تود #وزارة_العمل إحاطة جميع وحدات الجهاز الإداري المدنية بالدولة ومنشآت القطاع الخاص بأنه بمناسبة قرب حلول #شهر_رمضان_المبارك لعام 1446هـ، تقرر أن يكون الدوام الرسمي للموظفين والعاملين خلال الشهر الفضيل على النحو الآتي🔻 pic.twitter.com/n4nbsWpThK — وزارة العمل -سلطنة عُمان (@Labour_OMAN) February 24, 2025

Remote work is also permitted for roles where it is feasible, although at least 50 percent of employees must be physically present at the workplace.

Also Read Ramzan 2025: Kuwait moon sighting board to meet on February 28

For the private sector, working hours for Muslim employees will be reduced to six hours per day, not exceeding 30 hours per week.

Ramzan is expected to begin on Saturday, March 1. However, the start date will be confirmed by the Oman’s moon-sighting committee.