Ramzan 2025: Kuwait moon sighting board to meet on February 28

Kuwait’s Ministry of Justice has announced that the Moon Sighting Board will convene on Friday, February 28, at the Supreme Judicial Council in Mubarak Al Abdullah suburb to observe the crescent moon for the holy month of Ramzan 1446 AH-2025.

In a post on X, the board urged individuals who sight the crescent moon to report their observations to assist in determining the official start of Ramzan 2025.

The ministry extended its heartfelt congratulations to the political leadership, citizens, residents, and the Arab and Islamic nations on the advent of Ramzan.

This year, Ramzan is expected to begin on March 1, 2025, in most Islamic countries. However, the official start date will be confirmed based on moon sighting reports closer to the time.