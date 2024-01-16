ICYMI: Hina Khan’s ‘Deedar-e-Madinah’ post on Instagram

Mumbai: Popular actress Hina Khan is currently immersed in a spiritual journey. Right now, she is in the holy city of Madinah, Saudi Arabia. Sharing the serene moments from her pilgrimage, she took to Instagram to post a carousel of photos, capturing the tranquility of Al-Masjid an-Nabawi.

Hina Khan captioned her post as ‘Deedar-e-Madinah.’ The photos provided a glimpse into her peaceful time in the sacred surroundings, showcasing the beauty of the place.

This marks Hina Khan’s second Umrah, a pilgrimage to Makkah and Madinah. She jetted off to Saudi following her recovery from a recent illness. Hina performed her first Umrah during Ramzan 2023.

The actress, on Friday, also shared touching photos of her moments at Masjid al-Haram. In the pictures, Hina was seen touching Kaaba. Check them out below.