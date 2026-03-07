Identify new dump yards, use EVs in Hyderabad Core Urban Region: CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday, March 7, instructed officials to use electric vehicles (EV) in the upcoming Core Urban Region (CURE) area that is being developed on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) area.

At a meeting with officials as part of the 99-day ‘Praja Palana – Pragati Pranalika’ programme, the Telangana CM reviewed the newly created Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation and the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC). During the meeting, he told officials to ensure that garbage is collected everyday in the CURE area.

According to a release from his officeHe asked Municipal Commissioners of the GHMC, CMC and MMC to transform Hyderabad into the best ‘Clean City’. Moreover, he ordered the authorities to use EVs for the purpose of garbage collection every day in the Core Urban Regio.

“Each EV vehicle should be allocated in every specified area and monitored continuously. Following the expansion of the city, CM Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to establish the newly identified dump yards at the earliest and suggested that steps be taken to move garbage to nearby dumping yards in every corporation,” added the release.

Revanth Reddy during the meeting also told officials that special care has to be taken for managing construction waste. He stated that special care should be taken and stop dumping the construction waste indiscriminately in the CURE region and that special arrangements should be made for the removal of construction waste.