Hyderabad: New Core Urban Act to replace GHMC Act for 3 municipalities

Hyderabad: The GHMC Act, which was to be the overarching set of rules for all three municipalities in Hyderabad, will be replaced with the Core Urban Act, said Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, February 27. Officials have been instructed to prepare the new act, will will be enforced in the functioning of all 3 corporations in Hyderabad – GHMC, Malkajgiri and Cyberabad.

Apart from replacing the GHMC Act, the Core Urban Act will decide all permissions, fee structure and development works in all three municipal corporations, should be finalised as per the Core Urban Act, stated the Telangana CM. The major upheaval comes just days after the state government earlier this month split the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation into 3, creating the GHMC, Malkajgiri and Cyberabad corporations.

In two separate orders dated February 11, the Telangana government reorganised the GHMC into the three bodies – GHMC, CMC, MMC – and also passed orders appointing new commissioners to the two newly created corporations. While RV Karnan will continue in his current post as GHMC Commissioner, GHMC Additional Commissioners G Srijana and T Vinay Krishna Reddy have been posted as the new Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Municipal Commissioners.

All roads in core urban area to transfer to MA&UD Dept

More importantly, to undo the usual administrative issues in road maintenance, the Telangana Chief Minister ordered that all the roads in the jurisdiction of Roads and Buildings Department and other departments in the core urban area be transferred to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department to stop confusion on the ownership of roads by different agencies.

“Road maintenance by a single agency will help to speed up the works , the CM said and showed the officials the models of elevated corridors designed to reduce traffic congestion in various places in the city. CM Revanth Reddy also reviewed several suggestions and designs and ordered the officials to examine the proposal to develop the buildings of historical importance into tourist spots and convert them as popular tourist visiting centers,” said a statement from his office.

Initiate action those who dump garbage: CM

Apart from establishing garbage dumping points, the CM also said that action should be initiated against those who dump garbage outside the designated areas.

He also ordered the authorities to install CCTV cameras in kitchens of all the hotels in Hyderabad and tp connect them to the command control center. “To ensure food safety, frequent inspections should be conducted and monitored continuously. Steps should also be taken to evaluate food safety measures adopted by the hotels and give ratings to them,” stated Revanth Reddy,

Referring to strict fire safety measures, CM Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to give high priority to fire safety in the core urban area. Necessary advanced equipment and technology should be provided to prevent fire mishaps in the high rise buildings, he stated. He also reviewed several suggestions and designs and ordered the officials to examine the proposal to develop the buildings of historical importance into tourist spots and convert them as popular tourist visiting centers.

Reviewing the progress of the works of the new government buildings within the limits of Bharat Future City, the Chief Minister instructed officials to complete the works before the deadline by taking necessary permissions.