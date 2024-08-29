Identify root cause of human trafficking: Telangana min Seethakka

Hyderabad: Minister of rural development D Anasuya Seethakka emphasized the critical need to tackle the root causes of human trafficking—such as poverty, migration, and drug addiction—at a seminar hosted by the Telangana police’s women’s safety wing and the International Justice Mission at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

The two-day seminar addressed critical issues, including new patterns in sex and labour trafficking, online child sexual exploitation, transnational trafficking, and the media’s role in combating these issues. Panel discussions featured expert speakers from law enforcement, government, and media, offering insights and innovative anti-trafficking strategies.

Director general of police, Dr Jitender, underscored the importance of understanding global trafficking patterns to effectively combat emerging forms of crime and highlighted the role of law enforcement agencies in this effort.

Also Read Telangana police catch over 6100 for sexual harassment

The seminar also included awareness stalls by the women safety wing, facilitating interaction and learning. Several states approached Telangana Police to learn about their methodology.

The seminar concluded with an awards ceremony presented by the chief UNICEF field Officer, Dr Zelalem Taffesse, where seven officers from various sectors were honoured for their exceptional anti-human trafficking efforts. Additionally, five officers from the anti-human trafficking units of the Telangana police were recognized for their contributions.