IDF chief Halevi admits military failed to prevent Hamas attack

He said that Israel will do everything it can to return the hostages taken by Hamas and other groups.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 12th October 2023 8:09 pm IST
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi

Jerusalem: In his first public statement since the war between Israel and Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip began, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. General Herzi Halevi acknowledged failures that enabled Hamas’s infiltration and mass murders last week, media reports said.

“The IDF is responsible for the security of the country and its citizens, and on Saturday morning in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, we did not handle it. We will learn, we will investigate, but now is the time for war,” Halevi says from southern Israel.

He also added that Israel will do everything it can to return the hostages taken by Hamas and other groups, The Times of Israel reported.

1300 Israelis, 1,417 Palestinians killed as war enters 6th day

“We are five days after a murderous, brutal and surprising incident. The slaughter by the murderous Hamas terrorists, the human animals, of our children, our wives and our people, is animalistic, it is inhumane. The IDF is fighting merciless terrorists who have committed unimaginable acts.”

“Yahya Sinwar, the ruler of the Gaza Strip, decided on this horrible attack, and therefore he and the entire system under him are dead men. We will attack them, we will dismantle them, dismantle their system,” he said.

Halevi added that a time will come to investigate how Hamas managed to carry out the attack, The Times of Israel reported.

On the estimated 200 Israelis and foreigners held captive by the terror group in the Gaza Strip, Halevi said: “We will do everything to return the hostages back home.”

“We are killing many terrorists, many commanders, destroying terror infrastructure that supported this terrible, brutal crime,” Halevi continues.

“Gaza will not look the same,” he adds.

