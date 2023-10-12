1300 Israelis, 1203 Palestinians killed as war enters 6th day

As the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas entered its sixth day on Thursday, October 12, the death toll on both sides has risen to at least 2,500, with more than 9,000 wounded, and scores taken hostage.

In Gaza, the health ministry said at least 1,203 Palestinians have been killed, including 326 children and 5,769 citizens wounded due to Israeli attacks.

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency says 338,000 people have been displaced in Gaza.

The Gaza Strip experienced increased suffering as its sole power plant ran out of fuel on Wednesday, October 11.

On the Israeli side, at least 1,300 people have been killed, including 220 soldiers and 3,300 wounded.

At least 150 hostages seized by Hamas militants from southern Israel since Saturday, October 7. Among them are women, children and the elderly.

The war began on Saturday, October 7, after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking captives, including women, children, and the elderly, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

War so far:

Antony Blinken lands in Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Israel along with a team of officials on Thursday morning.

Blinken has touched down in Israel pic.twitter.com/ltMkhfnpHb — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) October 12, 2023

India launches ‘Operation Ajay’ to get back Indians in Israel

On Thursday, Kobbi Shoshani, the Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, announced the launch of ‘Operation Ajay’ to facilitate the return of Indians from Israel.

Shoshani also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the launch of the operation and confirmed there were nearly 18,000 Indian citizens in Israel, including 1,000 students.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On India launching 'Operation Ajay' to facilitate the return of Indians from Israel, Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Kobbi Shoshani, says, "I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching 'Operation Ajay' to get Indian citizens back from… pic.twitter.com/bRmFwNp9QL — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2023

Israel preparing for ground operation in Gaza

The Israeli military is preparing for a possible ground operation in Gaza, but political leadership hasn’t decided on a specific action, the Associated Press reported.

No electricity or water to Gaza until abductees returned home, says Energy Minister

Energy Minister Israel Katz on Thursday said that Gaza will not receive electricity or water until those abducted during Hamas’s surprise attack are returned home.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Katz wrote, “Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electrical switch will be turned on, no water pump will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home.”

“Humanitarianism for humanitarianism. And no one can preach morality to us,” he added.

סיוע הומניטרי לעזה? אף מתג חשמל לא יורם, שיבר מים לא יפתח ומשאית דלק לא תיכנס עד להשבת החטופים הישראלים הביתה. הומניטרי תמורת הומניטרי. ושאף אחד לא יטיף לנו מוסר. — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) October 12, 2023

Egypt rejects corridors for civilians

The Egyptian government has rejected any proposal to establish corridors out of Gaza for Palestinians fleeing Israel’s airstrikes, according to a senior Egyptian official, the Associated Press reported.

More than 338,000 displaced in Gaza: UN

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has reported that over 338,000 individuals have been compelled to evacuate their homes in the Gaza Strip.

The number of displaced individuals in the densely populated territory of 2.3 million people has increased by an additional 75,000 people to reach 338,934.

Every Hamas member is a dead man, says Netanyahu

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that every Hamas member was “a dead man” following the first meeting of his country’s emergency government.

Iran’s President and Saudi Crown Prince discuss the Israel-Palestinian conflict

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday discussed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

It was the first phone call between the two leaders since the two countries restored diplomatic ties in March this year.