Saudi’s MBS, Iran’s Raisi discuss Palestine over phone, a first since March

The call, a first since the restoration of ties in March, lasted for 45 minutes. They discussed the urgent need to end the ongoing war crimes against Palestinians.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th October 2023 12:15 pm IST
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, on Wednesday, October 11, discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas on a phone call. This is the first such call since the two countries restored diplomatic ties in March this year.

Prince Mohammed received a call from Raisi, during which they discussed the “current military situation in Gaza and its environs”, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The call lasted for 45 minutes. They discussed the urgent need to end the ongoing war crimes against Palestinians.

The Crown Prince stressed that the Kingdom is making all possible efforts to engage with international and regional parties to stop the current escalation.

He reiterated Saudi Arabia’s stance against any form of targeting civilians.

Israel-Palestine war

The war began on Saturday, October 7, after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking captives, including women, children, and the elderly, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

Gaza’s Ministry of Health said that at least 1,200 Palestinians have been killed, including 300 children and 300 women, and 5,600 citizens injured so far due to Israeli attacks.

In Israel, the number of people killed in Hamas attacks reached 1,200, including 170 Israeli soldiers, while more than 3,007 were injured.

