Have confirmed pics, says Biden on ‘Hamas beheading Israeli babies’, White House refutes

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, Israeli media reported that the Palestinian militant group “Hamas beheaded 40 babies” in Israel. However, no proof has been found over the same, neither has the IDF confirmed or denied it.

US President Joe Biden was also among those who rushed to verify the claims, claiming to have seen photos. However, the White House was later forced to issue a clarification.

‘Hamas beheaded 40 babies’

This horrifying headline has gone viral after i24NEWS reporter Nicole Zedek’s ground-breaking report revealed the extreme brutality in Kfar Aza Kibbutz.

During her coverage on Tuesday morning, October 10, Zedek claimed that Israeli soldiers had told her “they believe 40 babies/children were killed.”

Several websites, including CBS, The Times, Metro, Daily Express, The Scotsman, Financial Times and the Times of India, also featured stories, citing the i24 claims.

But hours later, Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported that the Israeli army had neither confirmed nor denied the allegations.

“We have seen the news, but we do not have any details or confirmation about that,” the unnamed spokesperson told the agency.

Soldiers told me they believe 40 babies/children were killed. The exact death toll is still unknown as the military continues to go house to house and find more Israeli casualties. https://t.co/PEGSFXgb9x — Nicole Zedeck (@Nicole_Zedek) October 10, 2023

#BREAKING Israeli army tells Anadolu that they have no information confirming allegations that ‘Hamas beheaded babies’ pic.twitter.com/fQJA7ui9bE — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) October 10, 2023

Journalist Oren Ziv, affiliated with the independent news outlet 972 mag, took to X, saying, “During the tour [of the site of the attack] we didn’t see any evidence of this (beheading of babies), and the army spokesperson or commanders also didn’t mention any such incidents.”

1/5 I'm getting a lot of question about the reports of "Hamas beheaded babies” that were published after the media tour in the village. During the tour we didn’t see any evidence of this, and the army spokesperson or commanders also didn’t mention any such incidents. pic.twitter.com/qN4XZmlGAP — Oren Ziv (@OrenZiv_) October 11, 2023

White House refutes Biden’s claims

In his latest show of support for Israel, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday addressed Jewish community leaders at a roundtable in the White House and called the attacks by Hamas a “campaign of pure cruelty”.

“I never really thought that I would see and have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children,” Biden said in broader remarks about his administration’s support for Israel amid its war with Hamas and efforts to free American hostages.

However, the White House was forced to clarify that neither the president nor the US officials have seen photos in the regard and “comments about the alleged atrocities” were based on “Netanyahu’s spokesperson and media reports from Israel,” The Washington Post reported.

During the event at the White House, featuring a group of around two dozen rabbis and leaders of Jewish organisations, Biden also warned Iran to “be careful”.

Israel-Palestine war

The war began on Saturday, October 7, after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking captives, including women, children, and the elderly, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

Gaza’s Ministry of Health said that at least 1,100 Palestinians have been killed, including 300 children and 300 women, and 5,184 citizens injured so far due to Israeli attacks.

In Israel, the number of people killed in Hamas attacks reached 1,200, including 170 Israeli soldiers, while more than 3,007 were injured.