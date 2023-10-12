Twelve UN employees killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

They included teachers at UNRWA schools, gynecologist, engineer, psychological counselor, and support staff.

Published: 12th October 2023 2:55 pm IST
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

At least twelve employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) were killed in airstrikes in Gaza since the start of the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since Saturday, October 7.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday October 12, UNRWA said, “We mourn this loss and are grieving with our colleagues and the families.”

“The protection of civilians is paramount, including in times of conflict. They should be protected in accordance with the laws of war,” UNRWA added.

UNRWA call for the fighting to come to an end to spare more civilian lives lost.

More than 338,000 displaced in Gaza: UN

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has reported that over 338,000 individuals have been compelled to evacuate their homes in the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 218,600 people, including displaced individuals, sought shelter in 92 UNRWA-run schools.

Israel-Palestine war

The war began on Saturday, October 7, after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking captives, including women, children, and the elderly, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

Gaza’s Ministry of Health said that at least 1,200 Palestinians have been killed, including 326 children, and 5,769 citizens injured so far due to Israeli attacks.

In Israel, the number of people killed in Hamas attacks reached 1,300, including 220 Israeli soldiers, while more than 3,300 were injured.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th October 2023 2:55 pm IST
