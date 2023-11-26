IDF intercepts aerial object fired from Lebanon

Sirens set off in several areas of Western Galilee after the object was detected in Israeli airspace.

Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 26th November 2023 10:00 am IST
IDF intercepts aerial object fired from Lebanon
Representative image

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has intercepted an aerial object allegedly fired from Lebanon into the Israeli airspace.

The IDF in a statement on Saturday said that the aerial object was fired from Lebanon.

IDF sources told IANS that with Hamas entering a four-day ceasefire, the aerial object was fired in Israeli airspace allegedly by the Hezbollah side.

The IDF said that a similar incident occurred during the morning hours in the Upper Galilee area setting sirens.

It is to be noted that Israel is on a four-day ceasefire with the Hamas terror group and since Friday morning, gunshots have not been heard from Gaza, and also missiles and rockets have not been fired into Israel.

Hamas has released 24 hostages, including 13 Israelis, 10 Thai citizens, and 1 Philippine citizen.

Israel has also released 39 Palestinian prisoners, including women and children, from Israeli jails as a prisoner-swapping deal was brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the US.

