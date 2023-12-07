IDF jets hit Hezbollah sites after attacks from Lebanon

Hezbollah claims to have targetted a number of IDF positions along the northern border.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 7th December 2023 7:38 pm IST
Representative image

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that it carried out airstrikes against a series of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including rocket launch sites, observation posts, and other infrastructure belonging to the terror group, the media reported.

Separately, several projectiles were fired from Lebanon at northern Israel. The IDF says it struck the launch sites, the Times of Israel reported.

