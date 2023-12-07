IDF jets hit Hezbollah sites after attacks from Lebanon

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that it carried out airstrikes against a series of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including rocket launch sites, observation posts, and other infrastructure belonging to the terror group, the media reported.

Separately, several projectiles were fired from Lebanon at northern Israel. The IDF says it struck the launch sites, the Times of Israel reported.

Hezbollah claims to have targetted a number of IDF positions along the northern border.