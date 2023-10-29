IDF neutralises rockets fired at Tel Aviv by Hamas

Israel's Defence Minister, Yuav Gallant, said that the earth shook in Gaza 'last night', hinting at the ground assault of the IDF.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th October 2023 10:51 am IST
Israel Palestine Gaza
File photo of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City,

Tel Aviv: The Hamas fired several rockets targeting Tel Aviv on Saturday, the day of Shabbat, Judaism’s day of rest on the seventh day of the week.

The rockets were neutralised by the iron dome missile interceptors of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Meanwhile, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari told mediapersons that it has entered Gaza.

Meanwhile, the War Cabinet of Israel comprising Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yuav Gallant and former chief of Israel’s armed forces Benny Gantz have met and discussed the operational activities of the IDF as well as the humanitarian situation.

