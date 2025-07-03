IDF targets rocket-firing facility in Gaza, 150 other spots in 24 hours

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday said it had targeted a facility in the Gaza Strip used to launch rockets toward the Israeli towns of Sderot and Ibim, along with carrying out strikes on approximately 150 other locations in the past 24 hours.

In a statement posted on X, the military said the strike on the rocket-launching group was carried out shortly after the incident, based on intelligence provided by the 401st Brigade’s fire control centre.

According to the IDF, its forces continue to operate across northern Gaza, with troops from the 162nd Division dismantling infrastructure, tunnel shafts, and weapons storage sites. The Nahal Brigade was also reported to have launched new operations in the same area.

במהלך היממה האחרונה, חיל-האוויר תקף כ-150 מטרות ברחבי רצועת עזה.

בין המטרות שהותקפו: מחבלים, תוואי תת-קרקע, מבנים צבאיים, אמצעי לחימה, עמדות צליפה ותשתיות טרור נוספות. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) July 3, 2025

During one exchange, the IDF said soldiers identified and shot an individual approaching their position. In Khan Younis, troops reportedly uncovered a cache of weapons, including rifles, pistols, ammunition, and mortar shells.

The military said operations are ongoing in the Rafah area and near the western Negev region, where the Gaza Division (143rd) is conducting both defensive and offensive manoeuvres.

The Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes on what the IDF described as tunnel networks, lookout positions, weapons depots, and other sites believed to be used by armed groups. In total, around 150 targets were hit in the past day, the military said.

According to Gaza’s health authorities, the ongoing Israeli offensive since October 7, 2023, has resulted in the deaths of 57,012 Palestinians and 134,592 injuries. This includes 6,454 deaths and 22,551 injuries reported since March 18, when Israel resumed its campaign after a brief ceasefire.

Medical sources said that 63 people were killed since dawn on Thursday due to Israeli strikes on various areas of the Gaza Strip. Among them were 28 individuals reportedly waiting for humanitarian aid in central and southern Gaza.

The conflict has led to widespread destruction and continues to draw appeals from international organisations for a ceasefire and protection of civilians.