Idgah Maidan row: Karnataka govt appeals HC’s status quo order

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has filed an appeal against the high Court’s status quo order in connection with the controversial Idgah Maidan located in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet area.

In the ruling, a single judge bench of Justice Hemanth Chandana Goudar had directed the government to initiate measures to see to it that the controversy does not become a crisis situation like the dispute over hoisting the tricolour at the Idgah Maidan of Hubballi in north Karnataka.

The BJP government has submitted a petition before a division bench, questioning the status quo order on the premises which did not allow celebration of Ganesh festival there, and seeking a review of the order.

Also Read Karnataka Cong questions BJP on connection between Lord Ganesh, Savarkar

The development came after the ruling BJP has come under pressure by the Hindu activists that Ganesh festival should be celebrated there.

The authorities have deputed police in the premises and also installed CCTV cameras as Hindu activists have earlier demanded clearance of Idgah tower from the premises.

The Wakf Board is claiming the ownership of the land and filed a petition before the single judge bench challenging the order by the city civic body to hand over the controversial land to the Revenue Department.