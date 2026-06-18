‘If anyone attacks that man…’: Trump backs India under Modi

US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, June 17, sparked headlines after joking that the United States would come to India’s aid in the event of an attack, as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains in office.

The remarks were made during a bilateral meeting with Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, where the two leaders discussed defence ties, trade negotiations and regional security issues.

Responding to a reporter’s question on the India-US defence relationship, Trump praised ties between Washington and New Delhi and said the US would stand by India if it faced aggression.

“I think it is a great relationship. If they were attacked, we would be there to help them,” Trump said. He then pointed to Modi and added jokingly, “If anybody attacks that man, we’re going to be there. Now if there’s a new leader, I’m not sure about it.”

WATCH: President Trump cracks a joke about America's commitment to defending India as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still leading the country:



REPORTER: "Can you speak to the defense relationship between India and the United States?"



TRUMP: "If anybody attacks that… pic.twitter.com/Dc0xXjVUCE — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 17, 2026

Trump continued the light-hearted exchange by saying, “If they are attacked and he is the leader, we are going to be there to help.” His comments drew laughter and attention as they appeared to underline his personal rapport with the Indian Prime Minister.

The US President’s remarks came despite the absence of a formal mutual defence treaty between the two countries. However, India and the United States have significantly expanded defence and strategic cooperation over the past two decades through military exercises, technology partnerships and security dialogues.

During the meeting, Trump also described Modi as a “tough negotiator” and expressed optimism about ongoing trade talks between the two nations. The leaders discussed a range of issues, including bilateral trade and the safety of Indian sailors operating in the Gulf region.