If BJP wins 2024 LS polls, it will be the end of democracy: TN CM Stalin

Tiruchirappalli: If the BJP is to win another term in power at the Centre, nobody can save democracy, social justice and the Constitution, DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Wednesday.

Addressing DMK’s booth-level party functionaries of Cauvery Delta districts, Stalin said that the most significant aspect is about who must not remain in power at the Centre rather than who should capture power following the polls to the Lok Sabha next year.

The DMK and its allies must win in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu besides the lone segment in neighbouring Puducherry, he said and exhorted the party cadres to work for a big win. Stalin advised his partymen in-charge of polling stations to speak to people about ideology and welfare schemes and use social media effectively for campaigning.

The top DMK leader alleged that the BJP has damaged the fundamental ideas that constitute India and “we have to put a full stop to this in the upcoming (2024) Parliamentary polls; otherwise not only Tamil Nadu, no one can save India (as a whole).”

Pointing to the increased seating capacity of 888 seats in the new Parliament building, he said the BJP was attempting to bring down the representation of states in the Lok Saba in the name of the census.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which figure among the states that properly followed the family planning policy, would be affected due to the proposed attempt to give weightage to population while deciding on the number of seats in Parliament. On the other hand, the number of MPs from northern states would increase, proportional to their population.

“They are making a false calculation that they will be able to capture power through MPs from northern states even if we win 40 Lok Sabha seats. They are trying to stifle the voice of Tamil Nadu. That is why I am telling you that this (2024 Lok Sabha polls) is a very important election.”

Seeking to turn the tables on the BJP for its accusation against the DMK about family/dynastic politics and leadership succession based on heirship, Stalin said: “Yes, this is a party for the heirs. We are the Dravidian heirs to trounce Aariyam. I can boldly say with pride that we are the heirs of Thanthai Periyar (reformist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy), Perarignar Anna (Dravidian icon C N Annadurai) and Kalaignar (late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi).”

Aariyam is a broad reference to the term of Aryan, Aryanism or the alleged notion of Aryan ‘supremacy.’

“Whose heir is the BJP? Can you say with courage that you are the heirs of Godse,” Stalin asked.

The DMK chief alleged that the Manipur violence is a result of hate politics and it reminded people of the 2002 Gujarat riots.

He accused the AIADMK of being a party that gave up Tamil Nadu’s rights and called the BJP an outfit that usurped the state’s rights. Hence this alliance should be defeated, he said.

Warning against BJP’s “unitary” tendency in a multicultural, pluralistic nation, Stalin said it is a decisive factor in aiming to defeat the BJP at the hustings. In pursuance of such a goal, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance has been formed with 26 constituent parties.

“The name of this alliance is I.N.D.I.A and it is this coalition that is going to save India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot bear this. Modi, hence, is speaking aimlessly as a formidable alliance has been formed against the BJP,” he said.

The chief minister said he is not demanding Governor R N Ravi’s recall by the Centre. “Let him continue till polls. Votes in our favour will increase further.”

Stalin reiterated that Ravi is “campaigning” in the DMK’s favour, a taunt aimed at the Governor in view of the face-off between Raj Bhavan and the party-led regime.