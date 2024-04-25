If Congress gets more seats in Telangana, forget schemes: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed concerns that chief minister A Revanth Reddy would halt all schemes if Congress was to gain more seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“If you want the schemes promised by Congress to be implemented, BRS should win,” Rama Rao asserted, addressing a roadshow during the nomination of BRS Malkajgiri candidate Ragidi Lakshma Reddy on Thursday.

He accused Revanth of fielding a dummy candidate from Congress in Malkajgiri to benefit PM Modi, noting that such strategies have been deployed in multiple places by the Congress to aid Modi.

Drawing attention to political allegiances, KTR contrasted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of Modi with Revanth Reddy’s familial regard for him, stating, “Rahul Gandhi says ‘Chowkidar chor hai,’ but Revanth Reddy calls Modi his ‘Big Brother.’ Revanth Reddy’s loyalty seems to sway between Rahul Gandhi and Modi.”

Rama Rao commented on various issues, including the previous election where Revanth Reddy won in Malkajgiri by a narrow majority. He emphasized that Malkajgiri has played a significant role in Revanth Reddy’s political career, attributing his PCC and CM posts to the people of Malkajgiri. However, he pointed out that Revanth Reddy has failed to fulfill his promises to the constituency, by being notably absent from parliamentary duties and being inaccessible to his constituents.

He emphasized that giving BRS 10 seats would enable BRs chief K Chandrasekhar Rao to reclaim political dominance in the state and advocate for the people’s development.