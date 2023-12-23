If elected to power, will bring back Roshni Scheme: Azad

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd December 2023 8:49 pm IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad (File photo)

Jammu: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday vowed to restore the Roshni Scheme in its original form, and protect land and job for the larger benefits of the people once his party is voted to power in J&K.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

“My priority is to bring back the Roshni Scheme since it was largely benefiting people. Abolishing the scheme recently has dent the economic prosperity of the people. It was benefiting thousands of people and had become a source of livelihood,” he told a gathering in R.S. Pura during a public rally.

Also Read
Kashmir: Mehbooba raises questions on civilian deaths in Poonch

Azad said that he has developed a vision for the people of J&K which would be implemented once the DPAP comes to power to uplift the UT socio-economically.

MS Education Academy

He said the people of R.S. Pura and other regions sharing the LoC or international borders with Pakistan have suffered a lot due to shelling from the neighbouring country.

”These areas need special attention from the government to compensate the losses they have been incurring due to uncertainty on borders. I can share the pain and sufferings of these people and assure that special schemes for such areas would benefit them socio-economically,” Azad added.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd December 2023 8:49 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button