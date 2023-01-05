If I can, I will cut hair of rapists, gangsters and parade them in public: Gehlot

Published: 5th January 2023 10:06 pm IST
Gehlot MLAs oppose Pilot as CM, reach Speaker's residence to submit resignations
Chief minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot.

Udaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday expressed his strong resentment against rapists and gangsters.

“If I can, I will cut the hair of rapists and gangsters and parade them in public at a market place. When such people feel ashamed, others will be scared to commit similar acts,” Gehlot said.

The Chief Minister said this after he was asked about the increasing cases of gang wars in Rajasthan at a programme here.

On Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) cancelling its second grade teacher recruitment exam due to paper leak in December last year, Gehlot said, “If question papers are leaked, we take prompt action. The government employees and officials involved in the paper leak have been dismissed. We took action immediately.”

The Chief Minister also said that similar cases of paper leaks have been reported from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar as well, but no arrests were made there.

“We reached to the bottom of the paper leak case to find out how it happened. Such gangs are active all over the country,” Gehlot said.

