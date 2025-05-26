‘If it were your daughter’: Video of Palestinian girl fleeing flames in Gaza sparks outrage

A harrowing video showing a Palestinian girl trying to escape a burning classroom—following an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced civilians in the Gaza Strip—has gone viral across social media.

In the footage, the young girl, who had been sleeping inside, is seen desperately fleeing the inferno engulfing the Fahmi Al-Jargawi Girls’ School.

⚡️A literal Holocaust in every sense of the word…



A Palestinian girl tries to escape a fire that broke out in a school in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in eastern Gaza, following an Israeli bombing of the school housing a number of displaced persons.



Graphic content warning

The video has sparked widespread outrage. Activists described the scene as “indescribable” and among the most horrific moments since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza.

One of the user wrote,”Imagine… if it were your daughter or sister. O Allah, burn those who burned them, and shake the thrones of those who betrayed them and failed to come to their aid.”

The strike, which occurred on Sunday, May 25, resulted in the deaths of at least 36 people, including many children, and left 55 others wounded.

Heart-wrenching moments as two Palestinian women recognize their relatives among the victims of the horrific Israeli massacre at the Al-Jarjawi School in Gaza City late last night.

In the early hours of March 18, the Israeli occupation forces resumed airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, launching a new wave of attacks across the enclave—despite a ceasefire agreement signed on January 20.

This renewed escalation, which has resulted in thousands of civilian casualties, triggered protests across the world demanding an immediate end to the assault of Israeli occupation.

Over the course of nearly 20 months of ongoing aggression, Israeli forces have targeted dozens of shelters, including schools, universities, hospital grounds, and areas designated as “safe zones” by the occupation army.

Since October 7, 2023, more than 53,000 Palestinians have been killed and 122,797 injured, the vast majority of whom are women and children.