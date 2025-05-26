‘If it were your daughter’: Video of Palestinian girl fleeing flames in Gaza sparks outrage

The Israeli strike on Sunday, May 25, killed at least 33 people, including several children, and wounded 55 others.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th May 2025 7:03 pm IST
Palestinian girl silhouetted against flames inside a bombed classroom in Gaza
A Palestinian girl tries to escape a burning classroom after an Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school. Photo: Screengrab/X

A harrowing video showing a Palestinian girl trying to escape a burning classroom—following an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced civilians in the Gaza Strip—has gone viral across social media.

In the footage, the young girl, who had been sleeping inside, is seen desperately fleeing the inferno engulfing the Fahmi Al-Jargawi Girls’ School.

The video has sparked widespread outrage. Activists described the scene as “indescribable” and among the most horrific moments since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza.

One of the user wrote,”Imagine… if it were your daughter or sister. O Allah, burn those who burned them, and shake the thrones of those who betrayed them and failed to come to their aid.”

The strike, which occurred on Sunday, May 25, resulted in the deaths of at least 36 people, including many children, and left 55 others wounded.

In the early hours of March 18, the Israeli occupation forces resumed airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, launching a new wave of attacks across the enclave—despite a ceasefire agreement signed on January 20.

This renewed escalation, which has resulted in thousands of civilian casualties, triggered protests across the world demanding an immediate end to the assault of Israeli occupation.

Over the course of nearly 20 months of ongoing aggression, Israeli forces have targeted dozens of shelters, including schools, universities, hospital grounds, and areas designated as “safe zones” by the occupation army.

Since October 7, 2023, more than 53,000 Palestinians have been killed and 122,797 injured, the vast majority of whom are women and children.

