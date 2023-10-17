If left unaddressed, Palestine issue would affect peace, stability in West Asia: Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said the Palestine issue, if left unaddressed, would have far-reaching consequences on the peace and stability in West Asia.

Interacting with reporters here, Abdullah said India has historically been supportive of the Palestinian people but it is “very unfortunate” to see a marked change in its stance.

“The issue of Palestine, if left unaddressed, will have far-reaching consequences on the long-term peace and stability of the entire West Asia region,” Abdullah, the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, said.

He said it is sad that no one is raising a voice in the United Nations about the plight of Palestinians.

“It is very unfortunate to see a marked change in India’s stance on Palestine. India’s stand on Palestine has traditionally been guided by the ideals of Nehru and Gandhi. Our people have historically been supportive of Palestinian people and its claims,” Abdullah said.