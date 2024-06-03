If Modi returns to power, changes in the constitution are possible

After the seven-phase elections, the June 1 exit polls indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely win big. The chances of INDIA block, a coalition of parties, were slim. The results on January 4 will reveal the actual winner.

Election results often surprise. 2004, the UPA formed the government while the BJP’s “India Shining” campaign did not click.

Regardless of the outcome, the winning party and the Opposition bloc will face challenges.

Modi has claimed that his last ten years in office have been the appetizer, and the main meal will come in his third term. Modi stated, “Wait for bigger decisions in the third term. I’m already working on a roadmap that will be completed soon.”

Modi’s aspiration for a third term is not just about securing his legacy across all sectors. It’s a daring attempt to match Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s three-term record. However, this ambitious pursuit has challenges, including public opinion and internal party dynamics that could significantly influence the political landscape.

While Modi’s previous terms have seen significant achievements, his ‘Modi 3.0’ government, if it is formed, will not be without its challenges. These include navigating the post-pandemic recovery, addressing social unrest, managing foreign policy issues, and meeting the diverse expectations of the electorate.

Modi has an unfinished agenda of BJP’s core issues. This means implementing a Uniform Civil Code, ‘one nation-one poll’, propelling India to become the third largest economy and continuing to make essential changes to land and labour policies.

Over the past three months, the Modi government has been working on a ‘125-day plan’ for the next phase of governance. Initially, the plan was for 100 days, but it was extended by another 25 days, with a focus on the youth. The agenda is expected to cover 50 to 70 key objectives and will set out the direction and priorities of the new government.

Modi might discredit his opponents and potentially break up the INDIA coalition, which could significantly change India’s political landscape.

Modi wants to simultaneously hold all elections in the country, from local to national, which he calls ‘one nation, one poll.’ This change could make the electoral system more efficient and organized, but it could also concentrate power in the hands of the ruling party and reduce the frequency of elections.

Modi has already laid the groundwork for this proposal. A committee under former president Ramnath Kovind’s leadership has suggested holding Lok Sabha and all state elections together.

However, the delimitation exercise involves redrawing the boundaries of parliamentary and assembly constituencies. The decennial census must be completed before that.

The delimitation could have significant political implications, especially for the Southern states. An affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court stated that the delimitation is expected to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 888 and Rajya Sabha seats from 250 to 384. Modi has ensured that there will be enough seating in the new Parliament building.

The South’s population control policy has led to a decrease in its population, potentially resulting in a loss of at least 100 seats for Southern states in the delimitation process. This could create a North-South divide, causing contention among regional parties in the South.

The BJP is pushing for a Uniform Civil Code applicable to all citizens of India, regardless of religion. Uttarakhand, governed by the BJP, is taking steps to implement it, and other BJP-ruled states will soon follow. However, this raises concerns about potential social disruption and backlash from religious communities.

During the campaign, the Opposition expressed concerns that the BJP might change the Constitution to remove the word ‘secular.’

A Modi government with a substantial majority could alter the Preamble and eliminate the terms ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ added by the 42nd Amendment.

Modi aims to make India the world’s third-largest economy through ‘Viksit Bharat’, prioritizing manufacturing, technology, infrastructure, and clean energy. However, funding, implementation, and public acceptance challenges could impact its success and the Indian political landscape.

There is a slim chance that the INDIA coalition might surprise everyone and improve. Despite being hamstrung by arrests and other crackdowns, the Opposition mustered its most united front in years. Still, exit polls indicated it could not cut into the BJP’s parliamentary majority. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claims that the Opposition bloc will get more than 272 seats and will choose the PM candidate in 48 hours.

If the INDIA coalition manages to form a government despite the odds, it could herald a significant shift in India’s political landscape. It would face challenges, such as selecting a Prime Minister and executing its ambitious plans.

Elections have resulted in surprises and upsets before. India’s stability lies in its ability to transition power smoothly. The outcome will be known on June 4, when the winner is announced. To fortify its democracy, India requires a stable government and strong Opposition.