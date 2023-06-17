‘If Ranveer Singh was a bus’: Here’s a viral video of the day

Mumbai: “I don’t do fashion. I am fashion.” — Coco Chanel

Fits well on Ranveer, doesn’t it?

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his wacky personality that comes through his colorful clothing. Wherever he goes, he makes sure he stands out in the crowd in an unapologetic display of flamboyance. With a riot of colors mixed with quirky prints and his vivacious personality, the actor always stuns everyone with his dressing style.

And now, a hilarious video titled “If Ranveer was a bus” has taken the internet by storm, leaving netizens in fits of laughter. The viral video showcases a bus adorned with an array of quirky lights and horns, perfectly capturing the essence of Ranveer’s unique fashion choices.

The clip is going crazy viral on social media platforms, it has struck a chord with netizens who find the video both relatable and funny.

Ranveer Singh’s fashion style is all about expressing his personality through clothes that reflect his choices in life.

Speaking about his work, from starting his career with films like Band Baaja Baaraat to career-defining films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and the iconic Gully Boy, Ranveer surely has come a long way in the industry.

And it’s just a matter of time before he bounces back and rules the box office again!

The actor recently wrapped up the shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani which marks his second onscreen collaboration with the popular star Alia Bhatt. The first teaser of the project is expected to be revealed on June 20.

Apart from this, he is also rumored to be part of Don 3 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra.