If school uniform disallows hijab, none can insist on it: Law commission chief

"We found that if you wear an attire different from the uniform, you identify that group as being different from others and it beats the point of uniform,” Ritu Raj Awasthi said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Published: 23rd June 2023 9:31 pm IST
Law Commission Chief Ritu Raj Awasthi (Photo: Twitter)

The Chairman of the 22nd Law Commission Ritu Raj Awasthi said that if a school uniform does not allow hijab, none can insist on it.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, Awasthi said that the Karnataka High Court looked at the history and the context of the introduction of uniforms in detail.

“We found that if you wear an attire different from the uniform, you identify that group as being different from others and it beats the point of uniform,” the report quotes him as saying.

In November last year, the Central Government appointed Awasthi, Retired High Court Chief Justice of Karnataka as Chairperson, of the Law Commission of India.

Awasthi was part of a bench that upheld the Hijab ban in Karnataka.

Insisting on wearing something that gives you a separate identity will fail the purpose of a uniform, Awasthi added.

The report also stated that Awasthi refused to comment on the views put forth by SC judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia who noted that the Karnataka HC had not examined the manner in which hijab was against public order or morality.

