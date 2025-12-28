‘If you don’t like The Raja Saab, come to my home,’ says director Maruthi

Hyderabad: The buzz around Prabhas’ next theatrical film, The Raja Saab, hit a new high after its grand pre release event in Hyderabad on December 27, 2025. With a festival season release locked in, the team projected the film as a big screen entertainer mounted on a massive scale. Industry reports have pegged the budget at around Rs. 400 crore, adding to the hype around its production value and reach.

The pre- release event was held at Kaithalapur Grounds in Kukatpally, where thousands of fans gathered to see Prabhas and the team live.

Maruthi gets emotional

The biggest talking point of the night was director Maruthi’s speech. While speaking about the film’s making, he turned emotional and teared up, recalling the pressure of delivering a film that matches Prabhas’ stature and the vision he aimed for.

Then came the moment that sent social media into overdrive. Maruthi told the crowd that if even 1 percent of the audience feels disappointed after watching the film, they can come to his house and question him. He even revealed his address on stage, Villa No. 17, Kolla Luxuria, Kondapur.

Director Maruthi at #RajaSaabPreReleaseEvent: "If even 1% of you are disappointed on the film both Rebel Star fans and family, you can come to my house and question me – Villa No. 17, Kolla Luxuria, Kondapur!" pic.twitter.com/e5XAhUpr8u — LetsCinema (@letscinema) December 27, 2025

Prabhas, standing beside him, smiled, and later hugged the director on stage to calm him down.

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad stressed that The Raja Saab is People Media Factory’s biggest film with their biggest star, adding that the team worked on it for three years and believes it will not disappoint anyone.

The event featured the film’s lead cast including Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar.

Maruthi has written and directed the film, produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The makers have positioned it as a horror comedy or horror fantasy entertainer releasing in theatres on January 9, 2026.