‘If you want to live in India chant Radhe Radhe,’ UP minister ignites communal row

Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh strongly criticized state minister Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh after he remarked that whoever wants to live in India should chant Radhe Radhe.

The minister made the inflammatory remark at a religious event conducted in Amethi district. A video of the incident has now emerged on social media platforms. He said, “Hindustan mein rehna hai to Radhe-Radhe kahna hai‘ (you will have to chant Radhe-Radhe if you want to live in India)”

Amethi, UP: During the ongoing Ram Katha in Tiloi, BJP MLA Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh made a public statement, says, "If you want to live in Hindustan, you must say 'Radhe Radhe' " pic.twitter.com/k3wJrlPf7G — IANS (@ians_india) December 2, 2024

Samajwadi Party (SP), the main Opposition in Uttar Pradesh, has vehemently objected to the minister’s remarks and accused the ruling party of playing divisive politics.

“BJP wants to disturb communal peace and amity….the minister must be acted against…he should be sacked,” a senior leader said.

Dont’ visit dargahs: BJP leader

A few days back, Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Ghaziabad’s Loni seat Nand Kishore Gurjar also made a controversial statement by asking Hindus to avoid going to dargahs (tombs of sufi saints). ”Don’t go to the dargah as jehadis are buried there…..they had committed atrocities on Hindu women,” Gurjar had said.

Sambhal violence pre-planned: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed the recent communal violence in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh was well-planned and aimed at disturbing communal harmony in a place that has long been a symbol of brotherhood.

He claimed that the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid could hurt the ‘Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb’ of the country.

“The incident that took place was a planned conspiracy. The BJP and its allies have been talking about digging and their repeated talks of digging (the area) will hurt the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb of the country,” Yadav said.

He alleged the Sambhal administration acted in haste and demanded suspension of the officers concerned and filing of a case against them.

“This government doesn’t respect the Constitution,” the SP leader charged.