IFAT lists changes to social security draft, submits suggestions to govt

Hyderabad: The Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), on Sunday, February 15, submitted its suggestions to Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya regarding the draft rules framed under the Code on Social Security, 2020, for gig and platform workers.

IFAT General Secretary and Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) President Shaik Salauddin submitted the recommendations on behalf of gig and platform workers across the country.

The Union Government released the draft rules on December 30 last year. Salauddin welcomed the move but called it long awaited step. “We have flagged several gaps in the proposed draft,” he said.

Key suggestions

IFAT has called for the removal of a clause that enables minimum engagement of 90 days with a single aggregator, or 120 days across multiple aggregators. It argued that platform work is highly dangerous and workers could lose benefits due to accidents or sudden loss of work.

It objected to a provision that denies benefits if worker data is not regularly updated.

It said that aggregators should be made accountable for maintaining records and bear all costs of social security of a gig or platform worker. Further, the worker should be informed about the updation.

It also opposed the proposed upper age limit of 60 years for availing benefits and argued that platform work has no formal retirement age.

The federation also sought representation for different categories of platform workers in the National Social Security Board.

IFAT also sought clarity on schemes for women and transgender workers, the need for regional-language documentation of proceedings, and a national-level stakeholder consultation involving unions, workers, platform aggregators, and government agencies.

IFAT said it would continue to engage with the government and other stakeholders to ensure that the law becomes an effective welfare framework for gig and platform workers.