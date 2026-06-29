IFAT, TGPWU oppose challenge to Karnataka Gig Workers Act

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) and Karnataka App-Based Workers Union (KAWU) on Monday, June 29, strongly condemned the decision to challenge the Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2025 before the Karnataka High Court.

App-based platform companies like Swiggy and Zepto, as well as the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), moved the High Court challenging the Act’s constitutional validity.

The writ petition questioned the Karnataka government’s move to frame the Act when the Centre’s Code on Social Security, 2020 (COSS), already exists.

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COSS consolidates labour welfare legislation by providing a comprehensive identification of gig workers, formulation of welfare schemes, aggregator contributions and the regulatory framework for implementation.

According to the petition, the Karnataka Gig Workers Act violates Article 254 of the Indian Constitution.

IFAT national general secretary and TGPWU president Shaik Salauddin said that the Act in no way replaces the COSS, and the legal appeal highlights the petitioners’ insecurity.

“The companies argue that the law is inconsistent with existing central legislation. They are misrepresenting the intent and content of the law. The reality is that gig workers across India continue to remain without adequate social protection despite years of promises. States have both the constitutional authority and moral responsibility to protect workers from exploitation and fill these gaps,” he said.