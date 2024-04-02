Iftar preps to Namaz: Inside Irfan Pathan, Safa Baig’s Ramzan diaries

Recently, Irfan and Safa took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of their Ramzan celebrations

Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig's Ramzan celebrations (Instagram)

Mumbai: Ramzan is set to end soon and celebrities have been using their social media platforms to spread positive messages throughout the month. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Baig are among those who have been giving their fans a glimpse into their Ramzan routines.

Recently, Irfan and Safa took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of their Ramzan celebrations. From preparing for Iftar to offering Namaz, the couple showcased their festivities, offering fans an inside look into their lavish home with its all-white theme, decorated for the holy month.

The video, which also marked Safa’s Instagram debut, garnered attention and appreciation from followers. Safa Baig’s Instagram account, ‘safamirza_official,’ already boasts over 28,000 followers.

Irfan and Safa got married in February 2016 in an intimate Nikah ceremony held in Makkah. The ceremony was attended solely by close family members and relatives. They are now proud parents to two sons named Imran and Suleiman.

