Irfan Pathan’s wife Safa Baig makes Insta debut, see her 1st pic

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan surprised fans in February by sharing a photo of his wife, Safa Baig, on their eighth wedding anniversary, marking her social media debut. However, this move faced criticism from some online users. Now, Safa has officially joined Instagram, with Irfan announcing her arrival on his own Instagram account.

Safa’s Instagram handle, ‘safamirza_official,’ features a profile picture of her with her husband and son.

She made her debut with a stunning photo of herself in a black outfit, captioned simply, ‘Hello.’ Additionally, Safa has been sharing glimpses of her Ramzan celebrations with her family on the platform.

In just three days, Safa has already amassed over 28,000 followers, indicating a warm reception from fans eager to connect with her online.

Who is Safa Baig?

Safa Baig, born on February 28, 1994, in Jeddah, is more than just the spouse of the cricket veteran. She pursued her education at the International Indian School in Jeddah. Safa’s versatile career includes previous work as a model and journalist. Reports suggest she worked as an executive editor in a PR firm and even graced the pages of various fashion magazines in the Gulf. Safa is also a renowned nail artist.

The love story between Irfan and Safa began after their first meeting at a function in Dubai in 2014 but they kept their relationship private for nearly two years. They got married in February 2016. Their intimate Nikah took place in Haram Shareef, Makkah, attended only by close family members and relatives. Irfan and Safa are now proud parents of two sons — Imran and Suleiman.