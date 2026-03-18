Mumbai: Stand-up comedian, actor and reality show star Munawar Faruqui was mobbed by fans in Mumbai on Tuesday night as he stepped out to soak in the festive spirit of Ramzan.

As Munawar exited his car, a large crowd of fans quickly gathered around him, eager to click selfies. The situation soon became overwhelming, making it difficult for him to move through the crowd. His bodyguards were seen stepping in and helping him navigate his way out safely.

Watch the video below.

Later in the evening, Munawar, who enjoys a massive fan following across India, was seen fully embracing the Ramzan vibe. He indulged in Iftar, visited food stalls, and enjoyed local delicacies. Despite the heavy crowd, he also took time to click pictures with fans, delighting many.

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui was in Hyderabad last week, where he took a short break to celebrate Iftar with his close friends. The comedian was seen enjoying a warm and relaxed evening during his visit to the city.

About Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui first rose to fame as a stand-up comedian known for his sharp wit, engaging storytelling, and relatable humour. He gained widespread popularity through his viral comedy videos on social media and YouTube.

His popularity skyrocketed after he won the reality show Lock Upp and later emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17. Over the years, Munawar has built a strong fan base through his comedy, music, and digital content.

On the professional front, he is currently hosting the second season of the reality show The Society, which premiered on March 9, 2026, on JioHotstar. He is co-hosting the show alongside Shreya Kalra.