KTR calls PM Modi’s remarks on Telangana formation ‘ignorant, arrogant’

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao, KTR, on Monday, September 18, expressed dismay over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the formation of the state in a special session of the parliament that began today.

Accusing the PM of passing disparaging remarks on Telangana on several occasions earlier, KTR stated that it reflects Modi’s “utter disregard for historical facts.”

KTR’s comments come after PM Modi, in his hour-long speech at the beginning of the 5-day parliament session, stated that Telangana being carved out of Andhra Pradesh “led to only bitterness and bloodshed in both the states.”

“They were attempts to withhold the rights of the people of Telangana, there was bloodshed after which neither Telangana nor Andhra Pradesh was able to celebrate the occasion,” claimed PM Modi. “It would be good if we celebrated the formation of Telangana.”

In a veiled attack on the Congress, PM Modi said that the formation of three states – Chattisgarh from Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand from Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand from Bihar was celebrated with fervour under the rule of former PM and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Atal Bihar Vajpayee.

Continuing his tirade on the PM’s remarks, KTR said, “To suggest that Telangana did not celebrate its statehood is not only factually incorrect but also comes across as ignorant and arrogant,” KTR added.

He further accused the PM of repeatedly “hurting the sentiments of the people of Telangana” in an attempt to criticise the Congress.

He urged that political leaders in important positions must approach sensitive historical matters with empathy, “considering the emotions and sacrifices associated with them.”

Telangana was carved out of the erstwhile state of Andhra Pradesh on June 2 2014 after a six-decade-long agitation. The state has been celebrating its statehood on the day every year.

For decennial celebrations this year, the state planned a diverse range of activities spread across a period of 21 days.