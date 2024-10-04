Ignoring Sarfaraz Khan’s potential may harm India’s cause

At times the BCCI’s selection policies can be baffling. The latest case that is causing bewilderment is the exclusion of Sarfaraz Khan from being a regular member of the Indian Test team. At the age of 26, the Mumbai batter has already established himself as one of the most reliable batsmen in the country.

In his first class career, Sarfaraz has played 50 matches, compiled a total of more than 4000 runs at an average of 66.39. He has also scored 14 centuries with a top score of 301. Yet he was capped in only three Test matches in which he scored 200 runs with an average of 50.00.

First from Mumbai

Recently he became the first batter from Mumbai to score a double century in the Irani Cup. Even legends such as Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar have not done this. His unbeaten 222 with 25 fours and 4 sixes helped Mumbai to pile up a massive total of 537 against the Rest of India XI. Sarfaraz broke a 52 year old record held by Ghulam Parker for the highest score by a Mumbai batter. Parker had scored 194 way back in 1972.

Sarfaraz’s display came after he along with Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal were released from the Indian team. Now, yet one more time, the Mumbai batter has made his point loud and clear. “I am the best, please do not ignore me,” he seems to be saying with every innings that he plays.

The arguments that have been put up against Sarfaraz have a hollow ring to them. One BCCI official has questioned his levels of fitness. If he was not fit, could he have scored so many centuries and double centuries ? It takes tremendous physical and mental strain to score double centuries.

Sad reflection on cricket culture

Another argument against him is that his off-field conduct is not upto the mark. Everyone knows that this is an euphemism. The real meaning is that he does not bow down before the BCCI brass hats. It is a sad reflection on our cricket culture. In India a player must not only be merited but also know how to be subservient. It is high time that a more mature approach is adopted by the administrators about such issues.

A few months ago, former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim rightly termed the BCCI’s reasons as very flimsy. “If he was unfit and lacked discipline, why has the highly reputed Mumbai team kept him on board ? Should they not have discarded him long ago? ” questioned Saba Karim.

Triple century

Sarfaraz began his Ranji trophy career for Mumbai when he played against Bengal in 2014. In January 2020, in the 2019-2020 season of the Ranji trophy, while playing against Uttar Pradesh, Sarfaraz scored his maiden triple century in first-class cricket.

On 15 February 2024, Sarfaraz made his international debut in the third Test against England at Rajkot. In his debut innings, Khan scored 62 runs off 66 balls and was run out on the non-strikers end after a mix-up with his partner Ravindra Jadeja. Experts felt that if the mix-up had not occurred, Sarfaraz may well have completed a century in his very first innings.

Roller coaster ride

But the reliable batting performances have not been enough to make him a regular member of the team for unfathomable reasons. Since then it has been a roller coaster ride for the hard working player from Mumbai. He must be wondering what more must a player do to retain his place in the Indian team.

Logic would indicate that a promising player must be given his chances when he is still young. The greatest players made their mark at a young age. Viv Richards made his debut at 22 and never looked back thereafter. Sir Garfield Sobers was blooded by West Indies before he had reached 20.

But in India it looks like some players must wait for the seniors to retire before they are allowed to become regulars. In the meantime if Sarfaraz becomes discouraged by repeated rebuffs and loses his ambition, then it will be a great loss not just for the player but also for Indian cricket. The time is ripe for the BCCI to take a bold step and usher in a highly competent young player.