IGNOU introduces diploma in agricultural cost management

Hyderabad: With a view to increase farmers’ income and reduce input costs, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has come up with a diploma in agricultural cost management program, for which applications are being invited for July 2024 academic year.

The program has been designed jointly by IGNOU’s School of Agriculture and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI).

The program will primarily focus on the various resources available in the agriculture, in addition to educating the students on the various central schemes available to increase income through farming.

In addition to teaching prospective students about the various opportunities and different ways to increase revenues through argipreneruship and agri-startups, the program also covers how to operate farmer producers organisations and farmers’ cooperative societies.

The eligibility for this program is 10+2 education. Small and medium businessmen, representatives of farmers’ unions, NGOs and progressive farmers are invited to join the program. The last date to apply online for the program is June 30, 2024.

For more details, one can visit www.ignou.ac.in or call 9492451812/ 040-23117550.