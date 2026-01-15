Assam student ‘racially’ assaulted at tribal university in MP, 5 suspended

Amarkanta: An Assamese student was allegedly brutally assaulted by a group of four to five students of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) in Madhya Pradesh’s Amarkantak near his dorm room late at night on January 13.

Speaking to reporters while receiving treatment, the victim, Hirosh Jyoti Das, said that the attackers, later identified as Anurag Pandey, Jatin Singh, Ranjeet Tripathi, Vishal Yadav and Utkarsh Singh, were unknown to him and assaulted him after he confirmed his identity.

Pursuing an MA in Economics at IGNTU, Das recounted the incident while still bloodied from the attack. He said that the attackers intercepted him as he was returning from the washroom. They blocked him from entering his room in the Guru Gobind Boys’ Hostel and questioned him, “Where are you from?”

Das said the group began assaulting him immediately after he said he was from Assam.

“Maine bohot araam se baat kiya, achanak pata nahi kis baat par mujhe maar ne lage. Yeh ek mere upar marne ki koshish hui (I spoke to them very calmly. Suddenly, I don’t know what triggered them, but they started beating me. This was an attempt to kill me),” Das said.

He claimed that the assailants were visibly drunk and that the attack was unprovoked from his side.

The attackers stopped after the victim’s friend rang the bell, prompting them to flee the scene. The assault left him with a blood clot in his eyes, a fractured nasal bone and multiple severe injuries on his face and body.

A case has been registered after a first information report (FIR) was filed based on Das’ statement. He demanded strict action against the accused under sections related to attempted murder and criminal intimidation.

When contacted, the Amarkantak Police were not available for comment.

Students demand justice, campus safety

According to local media, the attack left the university students reeling, with protests being held outside the university’s administrative building by students raising slogans such as “we want justice” and “campus safety first.”

In response to the widespread anger, the university administration reportedly initiated a probe and expelled the five students with immediate effect.

However, the students remained defiant, demanding justice with no official statement from the university addressing the incident.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Shahdol, Himadri Singh, strongly condemned the attack on Das, demanding a “prompt and impartial investigation” by the university and police.

“The incident of assault on a student from Assam at Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak, is reprehensible. I demand prompt and impartial investigation by the university administration and Anuppur police, and strict action against the culprits and negligent officials,” Singh wrote on X.