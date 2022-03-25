‘IGT’ contestant Ishita bags ‘The Incarnation Sita’

Mumbai: ‘India’s Got Talent’ contestant Ishita Vishwakarma has officially become a part of the upcoming mythological film ‘The Incarnation Sita’ on the sets of the show.

‘India’s Got Talent’ will celebrate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in the presence of celebrity guests – Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sindhu and ace dancer Terence Lewis.

Remembering the families of soldiers and their fierce contribution towards India, contestant Ishita Vishwakarma from Jabalpur will take everyone on an emotional journey with her soulful voice by singing ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.

Touched by her performance, everyone present on sets including the judges – Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir will be seen giving Ishita a deserving standing ovation.

Ishita who was recently offered to sing for the upcoming mythological movie, ‘Sita’ by Manoj Muntashir would be seen getting the surprise.

The director of the movie Alaukik Desai and producer Anshita Desai will be seen presenting Ishita with an official signing amount cheque, welcoming her to the movie.

Elated to have Ishita onboard, director Alaukik Desai shared: “Jis awaaz ki, jis gayaki ki mujhe aur Manoj ji ko talash thi, uske nearby nahi but, usse bhi behetar aapne perform kiya hai”.

Muntashir will also take Ishita’s live test by writing a few lines on Sita and asking Ishita to sing on the spot.

‘India’s Got Talent’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.