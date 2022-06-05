IIFA 2022 winners list: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon win big

Abu Dhabi: As IIFA Awards 2022 came to a conclusion, the list of the winners in various categories is out.

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal bagged the trophy of ‘Best Actor (Male)’ for his period piece Sardam Udham, direct by Shoojit Sircar. The 34-year-old star’s joy was pretty evident in a recent post, shared by him on his Instagram handle. Sharing his joy with his fans, he wrote, “Behind all that jazz it’s that boy who once thought everything he wished to achieve was all too far. Waited for you since forever… not leaving you tonight! IIFA Best Actor! Thank You @shoojitsircar for believing in me and making it possible for me and thank you Team #SardarUdham, this ones for all of us. For everyone who voted for this win, I love you! @iifa”

In the picture, Vicky could be seen hugging his IIFA trophy, while sleeping in a car.

Reacting to Vicky’s post, Shoojit commented, “Well done. Proud of you” with smiling emojis. “So well deserved!” said Radhika Madan. Filmmaker Aditya Dhar added, “Ye hui na baat!! Shabaaash mere Laal (that’s the spirit! Congratulation).”

As we go ahead with the winners’ list of IIFA Awards 2022, Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon bagged the trophy of ‘Best Actor (Female)’ for her film Mimi.

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah, based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra bagged the maximum awards at IIFA 2022, including Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, Himanshu Gandhi getting awarded for Best Picture Category, Vishnuvaradhan bagged the trophy for Best Direction Category, Jaani for Music Direction, Asees Kaur and Jubin Nautiyal for Playback singer category.

This year, IIFA is being held in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island on June 2, 3, and 4. Some of the biggest stars from the Bollywood industry like Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Sara Ali Khan have walked the red carpet and entertained with their performances.

IIFA Rocks 2022 was hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana, while Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul will serve as hosts for the main night.