IIIT-H launches iHub-Data mobility fellowships 2022 for UG, PG engineering students

Hyderabad: In order to encourage and support research initiatives related to transport and mobility in India, iHub-Data at IIIT Hyderabad has launched an attractive research fellowship for undergraduate and postgraduate engineering students.

The fellowship is specifically targeted at final year undergraduate and MS/PhD engineering students to support projects in the broad area of transport and mobility covering topics such as pedestrian, vehicle mobility, road infrastructure monitoring, and road safety. The projects can involve hardware or software domains or their combination.

The terms of the fellowship provide support for computing (GPU, CPU processing) and support for presenting their research outcomes such as papers or demos at national and international conferences. The students can apply for fellowship either individually or as a team, with the faculty advisor at their institution included as part of the team.

Research fellows stand an opportunity to publish their work in top-tier conferences and publications as well as create hardware/software demo prototypes.

The last date for submitting the fellowship proposal is May 20, 2022.

For more information, visit https://ihub-data.iiit.ac.in/mobility/mbf or contact mobilityoutreach@research.iiit.ac.in .

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact.

Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

Website: www.iiit.ac.in .