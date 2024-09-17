IIIT Hyderabad launches online course in ‘AI’ for medicos

Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH) has launched a 12-week online course titled “AI for Medical Professionals” in collaboration with the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS) and IHub-Data.

This course is designed to equip healthcare providers with the knowledge and skills to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) in clinical settings, enhancing patient care and operational efficiency.

Covering key topics such as AI fundamentals, machine learning, deep learning, and their applications in medicine, the curriculum focuses on improving screening, diagnosis, prognosis, and patient management. Participants will benefit from video lectures, tutorials, case studies, and assessments, leading to certification.

Around 200 senior medical professionals from 41 specialties across 24 states are enrolled, mentored by eminent faculty from IIITH and NAMS. The course aims to bridge the gap between technology and healthcare, enabling practitioners to apply AI techniques effectively in their practice.

The virtual launch was led by IIITH Director Prof. P J Narayanan, NAMS President Dr. Shiv Kumar Sarin, and Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary of the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India.

Prof. Narayanan highlighted the importance of AI in modern healthcare, while Dr. Sarin underscored the course’s potential to transform medical education. Prof. Karandikar noted that AI could significantly expand healthcare access, especially in rural areas.