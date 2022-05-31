IIMC Jammu students visit Line of Control in Pallanwal-Akhnoor sector

Jammu: The students of Indian Institute of Mass Communications, Northern Regional Centre, Jammu, visited the Line of Control in the Pallanwal-Akhnoor sector on Tuesday.

This familiarization tour was coordinated by Public Relations Office, Ministry of Defence, Jammu and organised by Crossed Swords Division of White Knight Corps.

The students were accompanied by Director Rakesh Goswami and other faculty members of IIMC during the familiarisation visit. They were introduced to the basic dynamics and demography along the Line of Control and briefed about the life of a soldier and other aspects on the Line of Control.

In addition, they were also familiarised with the newly introduced weapon systems. The students displayed a lot of enthusiasm and curiosity throughout the visit. The students were excited and full of fervour when they got a chance to interact with soldiers on duty along the LoC. They visited forward posts, bunkers and were briefed about the daily routine of soldiers.