IIMC refuses permission for iftar, students decry religious discrimination

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in New Delhi has been accused ‘Islamophobia’ by students after the institution recently refused permission for an Iftar party.

According to Maktoob Media, a group of students consisting of Muslims and non-Muslims approached the Dean of Students’ Welfare (DSW) Promod Kumar on March 15 seeking permission to hold an Iftar party on the campus.

The permission was shot down and directed to approach the additional director general (ADG) or director general (DG) for the same.

It is alleged that the students tried to convince the authorities, but in vain. They also pointed out the ‘hypocrisy’ exhibited by the university when it comes to celebrating Hindu festivals such as Deepawali, Saraswati Puja or the recent Holi festivals.

The students alleged that Hindu festivals are celebrated with pomp and show while evident discrimination is shown towards Muslim festivals.

“The university administration celebrates Hindu festivals with full enthusiasm, so why are they denying the rightful rights of other students only because they are Muslims?” a student named Sunny Singh was quoted by Maktoob Media.

Singh, a student of digital media, alleged that there is clear discrimination between Muslims and non-Muslim students. “This is an attempt to marginalize the already marginalized. And the government wants to paint everything saffron, like its ideology. I, as a non-Muslim, support the Muslim students because I believe in unity in diversity, unlike those who are opposed to it,” he said.

On being probed, Kumar refused to comment on the incident.

However, an audio recording accessed by the online news portal throws light on the discussion that took place between the students, deputy registrar and the ADG. They argued that given the present political atmosphere in the country, it is in the best interest not to conduct a non-Muslim festive event.

“We can’t give you permission because everything is now being dragged into politics. You will observe the event on campus, and if the information gets leaked through pictures, it will be amplified by political spectrums,” the authorities stated.

It should be noted that Holi celebrations took place at the IIMC campus with no restrictions. Apart from students, teachers and other university authorities also took part in celebrating the Hindu festival.