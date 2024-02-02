IIT-BHU student found hanging in hostel room

Final-year B.Arch (architecture) student was reportedly suffering from depression and undergoing counselling sessions.

Varanasi: A student of IIT (BHU) in Varanasi has been found hanging in his hostel room.

Final-year B.Arch (architecture) student Utkarsh Raj, 23, was reportedly suffering from depression and undergoing counselling sessions.

Utkarsh’s father Rajendra Prasad is a section officer in BHU and the family is based in Varanasi. IIT BHU is yet to issue a statement.

Police said some of Utkarsh’s friends broke open the door of his room when he did not respond to their calls. Doctors at BHU hospital declared him dead on arrival.

This follows three suicides in IIT-Kanpur since mid-December Ph.D scholar Priyanka Jaiswal, 29, allegedly died by suicide on January 18, M.Tech student Vikas Kumar Meena, 31, on January 10 and researcher Pallavi Chilka, 34, on December 19.

