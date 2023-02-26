IIT Bombay alumni start up team members

Mumbai: IIT Bombay alumni start up team members Nikunj Malpani, Co-founder & CEO, Pratik Lodha Co-founder & CTO, Anurag Meena, Co-founder & COO and others. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Co founders of the start up NeoDocs, Nikunj Malpani (Co-founder & CEO), Pratik Lodha (Co-founder & CTO), Anurag Meena (Co-founder & COO), being awarded at the Maharashtra Startup week 2022 award in the presence of the then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis at the Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Co founders of the startup NeoDocs holding the wellness, UTI and Kindney Care urine test kits. IIT Bombay alumni start up team members (L-R) Nikunj Malpani (Co-founder & CEO), Pratik Lodha (Co-founder & CTO), Anurag Meena (Co-founder & COO). (PTI Photo)
Nashik: Nikunj Malpani, Co-founder & CEO, NeoDocs, conduts a training session, at Anjaneri PHC in Nashik. (PTI Photo) (PTI Photo)

