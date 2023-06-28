IIT Bombay moves into top 150 in QS world university ranking

Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Mumbai has achieved a great milestone by coming into the world’s top 150 universities in the latest edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Ranking released on Wednesday, an official statement of IIT Bombay said.

QS Founder and CEO, Nunzio Quacquarelli also congratulated IIT Bombay for securing its highest rank ever and said that they’ve ranked 2900 institutions for this year’s ranking system and there are 45 Indian universities that are appearing in the rankings.

The QS World University Rankings is an annual publication of university rankings that comprises the global overall and subject rankings.

Earlier, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore achieved its highest rank in 2016 with a ranking of 147.

According to the official statement, IIT Bombay has been ranked 1st in India and has moved significantly up from 177th rank last year to 149th rank this year in the QS World University Rankings, with an overall score of 51.7 out of 100.

It is for the first time ever since its participation that IIT Bombay has been ranked within the top 150 in QS rankings. Overall, the Institution improved its 2023 performance by 23 places.

This year for the first time 45 Indian Institutions got ranked in QS World University Ranking.

The statement said that there were nine parameters in QS ranking, among which the Employer Reputation indicated the strongest one for IIT Bombay with a rank of 69 globally.

“The Institute has a score of 81.9 in employer reputation, 73.1 in citation per faculty, 55.5 in academic reputation, 47.4 in employment outcome, 54.9 in sustainability, 18.9 in faculty-student ratio, 4.7 in international faculty, 8.5 in international research network and 1.4 in international students, all scores out of a maximum of 100 points.

Highlighting the performances of Indian Universities, QS Chief said that they have rated 2900 institutions for this year’s ranking and there are 45 universities appearing in the ranking which is a 297% increase over the last nine years.

“I am delighted that we are launching the 20th edition of the QS world university rankings and I would like to congratulate Indian universities for improving performance.

“So really continuous steady improvement by Indian universities. We’re seeing that the IITs and IIS are the top-performing Indian universities. I particularly like to congratulate IIT Bombay for being the top-performing Indian university,” he added.

The chief also congratulated Chandigarh University” for securing 780 ranks and becoming the top-performing Indian private university.

“I’d also like to congratulate Chandigarh University as the top performing Indian private university that came in the 780,” he said.

“And we hope that our worldview rankings and QS rating systems and other initiatives will continue to carry that momentum forward as we see more Indian universities performing even better in the years to come,” he added.