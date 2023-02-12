IIT Bombay student jumps to his death from hostel building

Mumbai: An 18-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, located in Powai area, allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building located on the campus on Sunday, police said.

The deceased, who hailed from Ahmedabad, was a first-year student of the B.Tech (Chemical) course.

The incident came to light after security guards on the campus spotted the youth lying in a pool of blood, a police official said.

He said the deceased had not left any suicide note and prima facie he jumped from the refuge areas of the hostel building.

“Based on the primary information, we have registered a case of accidental death. Further investigation is underway,” said senior police inspector Budhan Sawant.