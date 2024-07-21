IIT Hyderabad’s 13th convocation: A record 1103 degrees awarded

Hyderabad: The 13th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) celebrated a remarkable achievement, with a total of 1,090 students receiving 1,103 degrees.

This year marked a significant milestone as IITH became one of the first second-generation IITs in India to surpass the 1,00 graduates mark in a single year.

Among the degrees awarded, the largest group was from the B.Tech program, with 414 graduates, followed by 395 from the M.Tech program and 132 PhD recipients.

In addition to the degrees, the ceremony recognized academic excellence with the presentation of 4 gold medals and 38 silver medals to outstanding students.

BVR Subrahmanyam, the CEO of NITI Aayog, served as the chief guest for the event.

Graduates wore specially designed Pochampalli stoles, in keeping with the institute’s tradition, adding a touch of cultural significance to the ceremony.

Congratulating IITH graduates on occasion, BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog, said, “May you be those heroes of science that a Viksit Bharat demands. May you bend your efforts towards ensuring that technology uplifts the masses, not divides them further. May you leverage your IIT identity not just for personal glory but for the public good. And may you always stand tall as a true IITian – not just with your intelligence, identity and influence, but also with your sense of integrity, inclusion and impact.”